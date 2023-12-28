Hale, Carolyn Annette Ostler

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Long-time Rupert resident and treasured elementary school teacher, Carolyn Annette Ostler Hale, passed away on December 20, 2023, in Kaysville, Utah, at the age of 89.

Born on June 17, 1933, in Greybull, Wyoming, to Howarth and Peggy Ostler, Carolyn was the tortured (and beloved) lone girl in a sea of five brothers – three older and two younger.

Seeking better economic opportunities, Carolyn’s family moved from Wyoming to Pocatello, Idaho, in 1937, where her father (eventually) became a successful businessman. Although they both graduated from Pocatello High School in 1952, Alan and Carolyn didn’t get to know each other until one serendipitous night when Alan spied the girl of his dreams across the crowded foyer as he sat playing the piano in the Institute building at Idaho State University. On December 18, 1953, they married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ten months later, Ginny entered the new Hale family, followed by Randy a short 17-months later. Kelly made his earthly appearance almost 20-months after Randy, and once Marty arrived, Carolyn had no doubts their family was complete.

Alan’s job directing choral music at Minico High School brought the Hale family to Rupert in 1967, and Carolyn returned to college during the summers when he was not working. Her children proudly cheered at her ISU graduation and with a degree in education, Carolyn began teaching elementary school, joining other working women educators as a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Carolyn served in many church capacities, including Relief Society president, Primary president, and as a service missionary. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzler, enjoyed canning and sewing, but most of all, Carolyn loved listening to Alan play the piano. Carolyn’s magnum opus was her role as the wind beneath Alan’s wings. He frequently acknowledged her critical contribution to his life.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Alan Clair Hale; daughter, Virginia (Kevin Jones); son Martel (Eva Lu); her parents, Willard Howarth Ostler and Ethel Marguerite Byrd; as well as brothers, Frederick, Willard, and Richard.

She is survived by sons, Randall (Janet) and Kelly (Mary-Margaret); 20 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert 3rd Ward, located at 526 South F St., in Rupert, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Rick Stimpson. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

