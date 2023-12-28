House where four UI students were murdered demolished by construction crews on Thursday

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early Thursday morning construction crews in Moscow started to tear down the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered and some of the victim’s family members have spoken out.

CBS affiliate KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington reports the demolition of the house, which has been guarded by security since November of 2022, marked a significant but emotional moment for the victims’ families and the wider University of Idaho community.

According to KREM, Maddie Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, voiced his support for the university’s choice to tear down the residence, expressing his reluctance to let anyone else occupy the home. Conflicting sentiments emerged from the Goncalves and Kernodle families, urging Latah County prosecutors and the university to halt the demolition until after the trial.

They emphasized the need for a trial date, advocating for justice to be served before the house’s removal.

Jodi Walker, a spokesperson for the University of Idaho, highlighted the institution’s collaboration with both prosecution and defense. “It’s been a constant reminder of the horrific act there. Uh, we’ll certainly not forget what happened there, but not having that daily physical reminder is helpful for the healing of our community.”

Walker says when the demolition is complete, the university will plant grass on the property and the lot will remain vacant for the foreseeable future. Prosecutors hope to try Kohberger next summer.

Recent statements by the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney have shed light on the situation, indicating that the current state of the premises no longer aligns with the condition at the time of the homicides, suggesting a jury view would not be warranted.

The University of Idaho announced demolition plans when the homeowner gifted the house to the university, and the UI had previously planning to demolish it before the 2023-2024 academic year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.