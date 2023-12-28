Jefferson Elementary moves to Frontier for the New Year

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —in Jerome, Jefferson Elementary has almost transitioned fully to Frontier Elementary, just in time for the new year.

Boxes filled Frontier Elementary School, Wednesday was the day Jefferson Elementary was moving all the teachers and office supplies to the new school.

Jefferson students are starting the new year at a different school, which is Frontier elementary while Jefferson gets remodeled.

“So they’re going to redo the cafeteria and the gym and they’re going to redo all the classrooms just to bring them up to so they’re having the same experience as the rest of the schools the rest of the schools are a lot newer,” Barbara Brown, Principal of Frontier/Jefferson says.

Last week teachers and office staff from Jefferson Elementary packed up their stuff so this week they can move to Frontier, where kids from the Jerome School District came to help..

Two days were added to these students Winter break to help teachers and staff move out and get organized in their classrooms.

“Frontier wasn’t finished when it was expected so we have to make a transition midyear so we’re moving right now, right after Christmas to Frontier and we’ll start here January 8th with our teachers and students,” Brown said.

After this year Frontier will transition to a K-% school for the 24-25 school year.

Superintendent, Pat Charlton, talks about how this model will benefit the Jerome School District, “So after we’re done with opening up this school and then doing the remodel at Jefferson we’ll transition to a K-5 model for one year.”

Jefferson will be a fulltime dual immersion school.

After Jefferson’s remodeling, Jerome will have four neighborhood schools for the residents and their children.

Charlton talks about the importance of neighborhood schools, “we’ll have four very nice elementary schools in the Jerome School District that will also give us neighborhood schools instead of the situation where we have now where our buses go to nearly every school in the district so a lot of students will have the opportunity to walk to school or ride their bikes.”

