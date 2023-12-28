Magic Valley Bowhunters to hold New Year’s Day competition

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Bowhunters are holding a New Year’s Day competition to kick off the new year.

Competitors travel from Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, and eastern Idaho to compete in the 2024 Resolutions Shoot in Filer.

The competition will be a 300 Vegas Round, where there are three targets for the archers to hit.

“What you do is shoot three arrows, and the objective is to get it in the middle. Then you shoot a total of 10 rounds in the 300,” President of the Magic Valley Bowhunters Larry Hayes said. “Each game is 150 then you take a break and shoot another 150.”

The seeding lines start at 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

It will cost sponsored shooters $50 and non-sponsored $25. Cash or check only.

Head-to-head brackets begin at 1:00 p.m.

There will also be a youth league starting up on January 9th that will run for 10 weeks for ages 6-18.

The community can also participate in bowhunting on January 6th as part of the Twin Falls Cabin Fever Day.

“We’ll open it up here just to the general public, and we’ll drag out all our bows,” Hayes said. “We typically run 300-400 people through here in about four hours.”

There are plenty of chances coming up to join in on the fun and be a part of the bowhunting community.

The indoor range is located at 691 Highway 30 in Filer

For more information on the New Year’s Day or upcoming events, check out magicvalleybowhunters.org

