South Central Public Health District warns residents to dress in layers as the temperatures drop

Bundle up to avoid hypothermia according to South Central Public Health District
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even with the above-average temperatures we’ll be seeing the rest of this week the health officials are reminding people to bundle up if you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time.

The South Central Public Health District advises people to wear multiple layers even if it’s just to shovel your driveway to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.

While hypothermia most commonly occurs in very cold temperatures, it can occur at temperatures above 40 degrees, according to the CDC.

Brianna Bodily with the health district says wearing multiple layers and gloves can protect you.

“The sneaky thing about those kinds of injuries, like frostbite and hypothermia, is they sneak up on you, and you’ll think you’re okay because they are slow creeps until you walk back in and realize there’s been damage, or your family finds you and they have to help you out because you don’t realize it yourself,” said Bodily. “So, please wear layers at the beginning, go ahead and shuck those off as necessary and you have them right there so you can put them back on if you start getting cold again.”

Some of the warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, drowsiness, confusion, and memory loss.

People most at risk of hypothermia are people who remain outside for long periods of time, like skiers, snowboarders, and hunters.

Bodily said in very cold temperatures frostbite can develop very quickly when touching metal so wear gloves or mittens to protect your hands.

