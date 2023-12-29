Advertise with Us
Annual sugar beet drop returns to Rupert

By Dereka Kay
Dec. 28, 2023
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Rupert’s annual “Sugar Beet Drop” event is returning to the Rupert Square this year on Sunday, to bring in the new year.

A large sugar beet draped in hundreds of lights will drop from a 150-foot crane in the square to the delight of the crowd below. The beet slowly starts to drop 60 seconds to midnight.

The event will have free ice skating all night, performances from local entertainers, confetti cannons, various food trucks and more. Fireworks will also go off at midnight to bring in 2024. Not to mention, according to the Rupert city event coordinator, things will be a little bit different this year, as kids are invited to the event this time.

“We are retooling the Sugar Beet Drop just to be more kid friendly, which is more in line with what Rupert stands for. So, this year we’re adding faux kids count down from 7 to 9 p.m. and then all the kids can go to bed and go home and not be in the cold. And then we’ll transition into a more traditional New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. until midnight,” said City Event Coordinator, Amanda Larson.

Rupert Square is located by the Historic Wilson Theater. Once the kids are returned home, the event will feature a performance from the Dirty Badger Band starting at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

