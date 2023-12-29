Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

The busy travel season continues as people head back home

TSA is reminding travelers to plan ahead and prepare.
File
File(TSA | TSA)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The busy travel season continues with people still heading to a destination or about to head home from one.

The transportation security administration is reminding travelers that coming back from their trip they should have the same plans in place as when they left.

That means planning extra time to do things like drop a rental car and go through security. Make sure to check the weather where you’re headed and still arrive early even if your plane is delayed. Know what you can and cannot take on board with is liquids over three point four ounces and most food.

And if you think you’ve avoided the travel rush, you’re actually in the midst of it.

“TSA is expecting the busiest end of year holiday travel season that we’ve had. We’re no longer talking about comparisons to pandemic levels of travel, it’s really come back and it’s actually an increase. We’re expecting a 3 to 4 percent increase nationally and that’s really reflected locally as well. We’re looking at a holiday travel season that is going to extend to about January the 2nd.”

More information about TSA can be found on their website.

For delays and flight information for all your destinations check the airport you’re flying to, try their website or your airline.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal

Latest News

Furry Friday: Nyx
Furry Friday: Nyx
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns of the additional penalties of a DUI if driving with...
Law enforcement expresses the importance of driving sober this New Year’s weekend
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 12-29
Pet owners should be prepared for gatherings on New Year's Eve. Most importantly having a...
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter says know your pets before you have gatherings this New Years Eve