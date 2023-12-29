The busy travel season continues as people head back home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The busy travel season continues with people still heading to a destination or about to head home from one.

The transportation security administration is reminding travelers that coming back from their trip they should have the same plans in place as when they left.

That means planning extra time to do things like drop a rental car and go through security. Make sure to check the weather where you’re headed and still arrive early even if your plane is delayed. Know what you can and cannot take on board with is liquids over three point four ounces and most food.

And if you think you’ve avoided the travel rush, you’re actually in the midst of it.

“TSA is expecting the busiest end of year holiday travel season that we’ve had. We’re no longer talking about comparisons to pandemic levels of travel, it’s really come back and it’s actually an increase. We’re expecting a 3 to 4 percent increase nationally and that’s really reflected locally as well. We’re looking at a holiday travel season that is going to extend to about January the 2nd.”

