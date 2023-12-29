Fit & Well: New Years Eve Safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s fit and well Idaho Report, St. Luke’s and the Magic Valley SORT team gives advice for how to stay safe during the new year’s weekend.

New Years Eve celebrations are something that everybody looks forward to, there’s lots of good times, lots of celebrations with families and friends. And what St. Luke’s doesn’t want is for a good time to turn into a tragedy. The number one cause of death during new year’s is drinking and driving. It is advised to avoid driving home or driving to a destination after 1 a.m. Those are the most dangerous times to drive because the bars are closing and when people are starting to move around.

“The other thing with new years it is the second more common time we see fireworks related injuries, and we’ve talked about this previously on a segment, but fireworks related injuries are devastating because they lead to loss of limb, loss of fingers, loss of life,” said Clinical Educator and Paramedic, Rany Morris.

When it comes to fires works, make sure you maintain a good distance, that you’re following the manufactures recommendations, and that you don’t try to relight a firework that didn’t go off.

