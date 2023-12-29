Advertise with Us
Gooding police looking for suspect involved in a hit and run

Gooding Police needs the publics help in locating the truck seen in this picture, responsible...
Gooding Police needs the publics help in locating the truck seen in this picture, responsible for hit and run on Dec. 13, 2023.(Gooding Police Department | KMVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Police Department issued a statement regarding an incident that occurred on the evening of December 13, 2023, in the area of Main Street and 13th Avenue West in Gooding. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian then fleeing the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white or silver 2014 through 2015 4-door Chevy truck with aluminum wheels, a black grill with a chrome bumpers and rain guards on all four windows. The truck could have possible damage to the front end. Witnesses are describing the driver as a thin older white male with a white beard.

The pedestrian has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The Gooding Police Department is asking for the public’s help and the business establishments along Main Street and 14 Avenue West to search their surveillance cameras between 5:50 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. on December 13, 2023, to look for the truck and the person of interest.

If you have any information regarding this, contact the police department at 208-934-8435 or contact Detective Neill Martin at 208-934-8436 Ext. 102.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

