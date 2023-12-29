Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

How to quit vaping for the new year

New Years Resolutions are being made, with the new year coming up. With vaping rising in...
New Years Resolutions are being made, with the new year coming up. With vaping rising in popularity, KMVT investigated how to quit vaping,(KWCH)
By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New Year’s Resolutions are being made, with the new year coming up. With vaping rising in popularity, KMVT investigated how to quit vaping,

Patches, gum, you’ve tried it all. Listed here are some tips that may help you succeed for 2024 in kicking the nicotine habit.

According to Cody Orchard, Health Education Specialist from South Central Public Health District, don’t quit cold turkey, it is only 5% effective. Instead, resort to these practices.

If you’re used to holding something in your hand, you can replace it with other substitutions like the batteries of a toothbrush.

Toothpicks are also used and may work for some.

If you’re more into the flavor, use suckers or lozenges to get that same taste.

“The only thing with vaping is that it’s really hard to determine how much they’re actually using compared to like cigarette and even chewing tobacco. So the amount of nicotine they may require could be a lot more than what a patch can provide.”

Counseling is also an option that can help you quit.

If you want counseling you can call Orchard at 208-737-5968 or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal

Latest News

the Jerome County Local Emergency Planning Committee had an end of the year meeting to...
Jerome County meets for their end-of-the-year Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting
Riper Sugar Beet Drop
Annual sugar beet drop returns to Rupert
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
The house on King Road, where four University of Idaho students were murdered, was demolished...
House where four UI students were murdered demolished by construction crews on Thursday