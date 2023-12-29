How to quit vaping for the new year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New Year’s Resolutions are being made, with the new year coming up. With vaping rising in popularity, KMVT investigated how to quit vaping,

Patches, gum, you’ve tried it all. Listed here are some tips that may help you succeed for 2024 in kicking the nicotine habit.

According to Cody Orchard, Health Education Specialist from South Central Public Health District, don’t quit cold turkey, it is only 5% effective. Instead, resort to these practices.

If you’re used to holding something in your hand, you can replace it with other substitutions like the batteries of a toothbrush.

Toothpicks are also used and may work for some.

If you’re more into the flavor, use suckers or lozenges to get that same taste.

“The only thing with vaping is that it’s really hard to determine how much they’re actually using compared to like cigarette and even chewing tobacco. So the amount of nicotine they may require could be a lot more than what a patch can provide.”

Counseling is also an option that can help you quit.

If you want counseling you can call Orchard at 208-737-5968 or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

