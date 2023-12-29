Jerome County meets for their end-of-the-year Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Local Emergency Planning Committee had an end-of-the-year meeting to celebrate the accomplishments they achieved for the 2023 year.

Various agencies attended the meeting and talked about their various accomplishments.

The Jerome Police Department has a new building and connected with the community by “Shop with a Cop.”

The Fire Department has a new fire truck on the way and have new ways of training members of the department for new tasks.

The Sheriff’s Office added a third canine to their squad and trains the dogs within the community.

They have also partnered with Idaho Department of Transportation for campaigns like distracted driving.

The Jerome County Fairgrounds added new aluminum grand stands this past year.

Tanya Stitt, Director of the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management talks about why this meeting was important for these agencies, “we have our local emergency planning committees bi-monthly, this one we did the year in review because we wanted to show the community the positive portions that our responders are doing out there everyday and our other offices because a lot of those things get left in the wayside.”

Their next meeting is in February.

If you want to see anything related to emergency preparedness look at ready.gov

