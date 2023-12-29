Kimberly girls basketball dominates; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday night saw the return of multiple teams competing following the winter break.

Many area teams participated or will participate in winter tournaments.

Girls basketball

Parma Holiday Tournament

Kimberly 64, Ontario 9

Kimberly: Macy Dille 18 points, Taya Plew 12 points

Parma 55, Gooding 47

TimberLion Tournament

Burley 38, New Plymouth 29

Boys basketball

Truckstop.com Tournament

Carey 56, Horseshoe Bend 44

