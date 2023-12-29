Kimberly girls basketball dominates; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores
Many area teams participated or will participate in winter tournaments.
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday night saw the return of multiple teams competing following the winter break.
Many area teams participated or will participate in winter tournaments.
Girls basketball
Parma Holiday Tournament
Kimberly 64, Ontario 9
- Kimberly: Macy Dille 18 points, Taya Plew 12 points
Parma 55, Gooding 47
TimberLion Tournament
Burley 38, New Plymouth 29
Boys basketball
Truckstop.com Tournament
Carey 56, Horseshoe Bend 44
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.