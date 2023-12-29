Advertise with Us
Kimberly girls basketball dominates; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores

Many area teams participated or will participate in winter tournaments.
Many teams will compete in holiday tournaments over the weekend.
Many teams will compete in holiday tournaments over the weekend.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday night saw the return of multiple teams competing following the winter break.

Many area teams participated or will participate in winter tournaments.

Girls basketball

Parma Holiday Tournament

Kimberly 64, Ontario 9

  • Kimberly: Macy Dille 18 points, Taya Plew 12 points

Parma 55, Gooding 47

TimberLion Tournament

Burley 38, New Plymouth 29

Boys basketball

Truckstop.com Tournament

Carey 56, Horseshoe Bend 44

