Law enforcement expresses the importance of driving sober this New Year’s weekend

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns of the additional penalties of a DUI if driving with...
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office warns of the additional penalties of a DUI if driving with a child(KMVT-NEWS)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is wishing everyone a Happy and safe holiday season.

Sergeant Ken Mencl is reminding residents law enforcement has stepped up driving under the influence patrols this holiday season with a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department

Mencl said they are looking for any signs of driving impaired, from having broken headlights or taillights, swerving, or failing to properly use turn signals.

They aren’t only looking for those driving under the influence of alcohol but marijuana, drugs, or even prescription medications.

And with many families going out for New Year’s celebrations he said it’s extremely important to have a plan to get home safely.

“In the event that we’re dispatched to a call where we see that a motorist who is driving while impaired has been involved in a motor accident and they happen to have a child with them, there could possibly be enhanced penalties which could involve child endangerment, putting a child’s life at risk while you’re operating that motor vehicle in a condition where you shouldn’t have been operating a vehicle, to begin with,” said Mencl.

Mencl said that if you’re too impaired to drive, to call a friend or a family member, plan for an Uber and Ride TFT will be operating under extended hours over the holiday weekend to keep everyone safe on the road as we head into the new year.

