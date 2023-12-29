Advertise with Us
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho

The influx really isn’t changing Idaho politics the way one would assume.
New map with Idaho Secretary of State shows party affiliation of the new comers to the state
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we have reported, Idaho has been one of the top five fastest growing states in the nation since 2016. If you were curious about where people are moving from and their political affiliation the Secretary of State’s office has a new resource for you.

It’s a map that takes a deep dive over years of new Idahoans documenting where they moved from.

The influx into Idaho has caused many to assume two things, they’re coming from California and they’re bringing blue state politics with them.

One thing is overwhelmingly true the majority of them are from California. Followed by Oregon, and Washington according to the Idaho Secretary of State.

“This shows 118,000 registered voters in Idaho, where they moved from and the interesting part is their party affiliation. We hear all sorts of stories about who is moving to Idaho’s politics, and it really does seem like it is but not necessarily the way many people think,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

That doesn’t mean all the states are red. One state did show one more democrat moving here.

Secretary McGrane says, “Idaho is already a red state, but it keeps getting redder. I think the biggest surprise to us from all this data really though was 49 other states, 48 of them have a majority of republicans moving here, the only exception is Vermont and that was because there was one more democrat than republican moving to Idaho.”

The map also shows affiliation by Idaho county.

Showing the influx of people moving to Teton county and the Sun Valley areas has changed since covid.

The full map can be found on the website here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

