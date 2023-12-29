Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Police: Man suspected of killing woman with sledgehammer on college campus

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.
The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.(KABC)
By KABC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:13 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) - Deputies in California say they’ve made an arrest after a woman in her 60s was attacked and killed with a sledgehammer on a college campus.

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was collecting recyclables when she was attacked.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but she died the next day. Her identity has not been released.

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California. (KABC)

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Davis, a homeless man.

Investigators say he was caught on campus security footage and it’s not the first time he’s run into trouble with officers.

A possible motive is unknown. It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal

Latest News

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California. (KABC)
Student surprised by sledgehammer attack
Thursday evening's online weather update {12/28/2023}
Maine’s top election official removed Trump from the 2024 ballot. (CNN)
Trump removed from Maine's 2024 ballot
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police in Maine cancel Amber Alert after locating abducted mother, child