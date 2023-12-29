The Twin Falls Animal Shelter says know your pets before you have gatherings this New Years Eve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With New Year’s Eve days away, people are preparing to gather with friends and family, but some may not like the large groups… pets.

If you do have plans to have a large group of people over for New Year’s Eve, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter says know your pet.

The shelter’s director, Debbie Blackwood, says if they have been exposed to large groups in the past with the added excitement of the evening and possible sounds of fireworks, your pet may react differently.

Blackwood said in the cold temperatures always bring your pets in and ensure they have a safe place.

“In my house, the timid dogs are the dogs who don’t like, or are afraid say of children, believe it or not, said Blackwood. “I put them in my bedroom and shut the door and it’s just off limits, I just think it’s kind of nice if you have a safe quiet spot for your pet, big gatherings can really send a kitty through the roof, too.”

She said it’s also a good idea to put on a radio with mellow music in the room to help keep nervous animals calm.

She also said during big gatherings ensure food is out of reach of your pets or placing the items into the refrigerator when you are done eating.

