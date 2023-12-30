Advertise with Us
Buhl boys basketball ends 2023 with a win; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores

The Buhl boys basketball team (4-5) hosted the Marsh Valley Eagles Friday afternoon.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team (4-5) hosted the Marsh Valley Eagles Friday afternoon.

After leading by six at the half, the Indians poured in 22 third-quarter points to pull away.

The Indians will enter the New Year with a 71-63 win over Marsh Valley.

Sophomore guard Tate Trevino led the way with 26 points while senior guard Kyler Kelly had 21.

“It feels great. It was a really good team win, started the game off really well with a 9-0 run then coasted from there,” Kelly said.

Kelly nailed a shot as time was expiring in the third.

“I think we could do a lot of damage this year, and I think beating this team gives us a lot of confidence,” Trevino said. “I think we’re tougher than a lot of people think. Earlier in the season we played Snake (River) and outrebounded one of the toughest teams there is. I think we’re a tough team they won’t see coming.”

The Indians are back in action after the New Year, as they travel to Declo on January 3rd for a matchup with the Hornets.

Girls basketball scores

Parma Holiday Tournament

Gooding 39, Ontario 18

Gooding: Izzie Stockham 15 points

TimberLion tournament

Mountain View 57, Burley 26

Twin Falls 52, Capital 43

Minico 53, Meridian 43

Murtaugh 57, Sho-Van 20

Boys basketball scores

Parma Holiday Tournament

Kimberly 53, Parma 43

Gooding 78, Tri-Valley 46

East Idaho Holiday Shootout

Canyon Ridge 59, Bonneville 41

Canyon Ridge: Cooper Cartwright 21 points, Kade McEntire 13 points.

Filer 64, Idaho Falls 52

Murtaugh 61, Sho-Ban 32

