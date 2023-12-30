Buhl boys basketball ends 2023 with a win; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team (4-5) hosted the Marsh Valley Eagles Friday afternoon.
After leading by six at the half, the Indians poured in 22 third-quarter points to pull away.
The Indians will enter the New Year with a 71-63 win over Marsh Valley.
Sophomore guard Tate Trevino led the way with 26 points while senior guard Kyler Kelly had 21.
“It feels great. It was a really good team win, started the game off really well with a 9-0 run then coasted from there,” Kelly said.
Kelly nailed a shot as time was expiring in the third.
“I think we could do a lot of damage this year, and I think beating this team gives us a lot of confidence,” Trevino said. “I think we’re tougher than a lot of people think. Earlier in the season we played Snake (River) and outrebounded one of the toughest teams there is. I think we’re a tough team they won’t see coming.”
The Indians are back in action after the New Year, as they travel to Declo on January 3rd for a matchup with the Hornets.
Girls basketball scores
Parma Holiday Tournament
Gooding 39, Ontario 18
Gooding: Izzie Stockham 15 points
TimberLion tournament
Mountain View 57, Burley 26
Twin Falls 52, Capital 43
Minico 53, Meridian 43
Murtaugh 57, Sho-Van 20
Boys basketball scores
Parma Holiday Tournament
Kimberly 53, Parma 43
Gooding 78, Tri-Valley 46
East Idaho Holiday Shootout
Canyon Ridge 59, Bonneville 41
Canyon Ridge: Cooper Cartwright 21 points, Kade McEntire 13 points.
Filer 64, Idaho Falls 52
Murtaugh 61, Sho-Ban 32
