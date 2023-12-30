How to keep your New Years resolution to go to the gym

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One of the top resolutions for the New Year is to hit the gym to get in shape.

According to Drive Research 39% of adults’ new years resolution is to go to the gym.

As soon as January 1st hits, gyms start filling up, but as time goes on less people show up.

“So people come in January 1st starting actually in December they start coming in because they’re like we have to get up on our new year’s resolutions and those new year resolutions within the first 60 days, 90% of people decide they’re done, they’ve given up on that resolution.,” Christina Fennell, club manager for Anytime Fitness, ssays.

Some peoples excuses are because they don’t have enough time, they’re tired or their job gets in the way.

Planet Fitness tries to connects with all the members to keep them coming back.

Austin Peterson, club manager of Planet Fitness in Twin Falls Idaho explains more on this, “a thing that we do to keep our members incentivized to keep coming back is a sense of community right? We know our members by their name, what they’ve done that weekend we try to be as involved with our members as we can and to make them feel that this a home away from home.”

Gold’s Gym offers you a one dollar sign up fee if you sign up now, but they also have a challenge you may find appealing.

“We’re starting a Gold’s Gym transformation challenge it’ll start January 15th. We do it every year at the beginning of the year it gets a lot of traction it’s really great, it’s a great way to get back into it in the new year. And get onto the fitness journey and get everything kind of going there is a startup fee but there is a pot of money that you;; win at the end if you do win.,” Lyndsey Stoneberg-Browne explains.

Anytime Fitness has a different method than most gyms, they are a coaching gym.

“What we do with all of our members is you’re assigned a coach whether you decide to do personal training as an additional or you just sign up for the gym you have a coach and you get to visit with them on a monthly basis every four weeks we’ll give you a new workout routine, a new program we’ll talk about nutrition we’ll scan you for your body fat percentage so we’re touching base with consistently,” Fennell elaborates.

For people who haven’t gone to the gym, getting a trainer can help with accountability in confidence.

