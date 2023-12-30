The ‘Idaho Bowl’ is set to debut in summer 2024

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top middle school football players in the state will have their calendars circled for the end of June for the Idaho Bowl.

The best 6th, 7th, and 8th graders square off in this game where they are surrounded by top-notch coaches and facilities and will compete amongst the best athletes in the state.

They will get bowl game experience from the premier setup in the state.

Idaho Bowl Executive Director Laif Morrison is excited for all the different middle schoolers competing in the game.

“It’s going to be awesome, as of now, we have athletes locked in from 60 different high schools across the state so a bunch in northern Idaho, eastern Idaho, here in southern Idaho,” Morrison said. “Athletes from all over the state will be a part of this bowl game experience so it will be a good time.”

Morrison also holds the same position with the Oregon all-star game that holds the same purpose as the Idaho Bowl.

After receiving many phone calls from coaches across Idaho, he decided to bring the bowl atmosphere to the Gem State.

The response? Everyone wants to play.

“The youth coaches nominate athletes; they send in film or highlight clips, and we evaluate all of those,” Morrison said. “We’ve got thousands of nominations from across the state. We evaluate those and pick from the best of the athletes that we have.”

The athletes will stay on the Boise State campus from June 26-29, gaining knowledge of football.

College coaches and former NFL players will also be present, to give motivational speeches and teach how to get recruited.

It is a terrific opportunity for the kids and will also benefit the community.

“We’re working with the Ronald McDonald House of Idaho to help benefit them,” Morrison said. “The games are free to attend, so we will be able to generate a lot of funds and donate back to the Ronald McDonald House.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, or RMHC, provides housing, food, transportation, and support for families with ill or injured children being treated at Medical facilities in Ada County.

It will be a great weekend for all to attend and enjoy.

The three games will kick off on Saturday, June 29th at 10 am,1:30 p.m., and 5:00 pm.

For any athletes looking to apply, you can do so on IdahoBowl.com.

