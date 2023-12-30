New information revealed about Brandy Macglaughlin and her Oregon charges

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT received more information about the woman accused of stabbing and shooting a Jerome man on Tuesday, December 26th at his home in Jerome County.

A phone call received by KMVT lead to a search and revealed that 42-year-old Brandalyn “Brandy” Macglaughlin, was charged, and found guilty of shooting her husband of 23 years, Donald Maglaughlin, in the back of the head on March 6th of this year at their home in Hermiston, Oregon according to a news report from KNDU in Richland, Washington.

Court records from Umatilla County in Oregon show that Maglaughlin was initially charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, where she plead not guilty to all charges. At the time of her arrest in March, she was found to be unfit to stand trial and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by a court order.

On April 15, 2023, she was remanded to the Oregon State Hospital for mental treatment, as she was previously diagnosed with Bi-Polar disorder and Paranoid Schizophrenic Disorder. On July 5, 2023, Maglaughlin was released from the hospital and transferred back to the Umatilla County Jail.

On September 29th of this year, Maglaughlin changed her plea to guilty to the charge of unlawful use of a weapon, while the two more serious charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

She was sentenced to 5 years of probation and the court ordered her to maintain her mental health treatment. The Oregon courts allowed Maglaughlin to transfer her probation to the state of Idaho so she could live with her mother in Jerome.

She is currently being held at the Jerome County Jail without bond. Court records show that on Thursday, December 28, a competency evaluation was ordered, and that Jerome County Magistrate Judge Stacy DePew disqualified herself from presiding over the case.

Maglaughlin has been charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied dwelling, felony malicious injury to property, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident, and Maglaughlin’s next court hearing will be determined after she is found mentally fit.

