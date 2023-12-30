Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI aquaculture and fish hatchery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s aquaculture program is a unique opportunity that students can only find in the Magic Valley and its the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

The College of Southern Idaho opened a new fish hatchery for their aquaculture program on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon, however there aren’t a lot of people that understand just how unique it is that a junior college has a program like this

“We’re the only ones in the state with a commercial facility. We we the first one in the country, if not the world, to actually have a program like this, but there are still not many that have something like this. A lot of it is wet lab, a lot of small scale, but we are full-functioning commercial facility and we sell our fish for revenue,” said Melissa Wagner, an Aquaculture and Fisheries Manager at CSI.

The old hatchery did not have any issues, however a new space would provide more opportunities for students in a growing field that are too good to pass up

“The number one opportunity it’s going to have is real-time disease treatment. So our facility at Preibe was disease-free for as long as we’ve had it and moving in here we’ve already treated with multiple different chemicals, just because it’s a natural water source. There isn’t anything wrong with the building. There’s nothing wrong with the water itself. It’s just natural in the environment so that is something we are going to have to deal with in the future,” Wagner said.

In terms of the type of fish being raised at the hatchery the main species is rainbow trout, which is a partnership with fish and game, but the hatchery also is raising white sturgeon as well as burbot which were donated by the University of Idaho. One student detailed why she went into aquaculture.

“I just love all animals and I love to fish with my family, so I thought why not work with them. It’s been really fun, I like that we get to build it together and we’re really working together and working with the fish is awesome, it’s just a fun new experience,” said Jazmine Mack, a sophomore at CSI.

The CSI fish hatchery is still in its first year in the new building and for college students looking for a real-world hatchery experience, it would be difficult to find one better than CSI.

