Twin Falls native Tanner Hazelbaker returns to town to host basketball camp

The professional basketball player most recently played with the Cooly Bangkok Tigers of the ASEAN Basketball League.
Twin Falls native comes back to town to host youth basketball camp
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls native and professional basketball player Tanner Hazelbaker was back in the Gem State hosting a basketball camp for kids here in the Magic Valley.

Hazelbaker said that when he comes back to Twin Falls he always likes to put on a basketball camp and E Street Community Center has added a basketball court over one of the tennis courts to host the camp which has seen immense upgrades over last year’s camp.

Also at last year’s camp Hazelbaker had to put tape down over the tennis courts to simulate the markings on a basketball court.

Hazelbaker last played with the Cooly Bangkok Tigers of ASEAN Basketball League, which is based in Southeast Asia. Despite being a pro player, there is something that draws the Twin Falls native into the field of coaching.

“I really love the skills training side of basketball, I’m really mostly interested in that. I’m actually an assistant coach at Canyon Ridge this year for the varsity, so I’m kind of learning about the school system and coaching there. So, we’ll see how it goes from there, but for skills training I like doing that the most right now,” Hazelbaker said.

While the skills training aspect of the game is Hazelbaker’s favorite, the camp he ran in Twin Falls this week was geared toward showing kids the importance of pushing yourself and working hard.

“Learning how to work hard, and sometimes you might be by yourself in the gym and learning and knowing how to work on the skills. How to work hard every day. A lot of kids are kind of messing around on their phone nowadays and the more you can learn to put in a lot of work, a lot of hours training, I think that’s an important skill for kids to learn,” Hazelbaker said.

Hazelbaker’s basketball camp concluded Friday evening and the final day of the event included prizes for the kids who were working the hardest in the drills.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

