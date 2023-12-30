Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work. (Source: WFTV)
By Nick Papantonis, WFTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - In a season when most of us worry about porch pirates stealing packages, a Florida woman came home to a stunning sight.

While she was at work, someone stole her concrete driveway.

“My driveway is gone,” Amanda Brochu said.

And she isn’t exaggerating.

What used to be a concrete slab outside of her house is now a patch of dirt that she didn’t ask for.

Someone took her driveway as she was trying to get ready for Christmas.

Brochu said it all started when she put her home up for sale.

Strange contractors started coming by, measuring her driveway. Her son counted five of them.

Brochu has since contacted law enforcement. Her doorbell camera captured a bulldozer tearing out the concrete and hauling it away.

“Utter shock. I’ve never seen this before. I’ve never had this happen to myself or anyone in our office,” said real estate agent Rocki Sanchez.

Sanchez is helping Brochu sell her home. She posted about the situation online and believes Brochu is the victim of a scam.

But neither woman knows what the scam is.

“I had multiple people come forward saying that they’ve seen things like this happen, whether it be driveways, roofs, or painting,” Sanchez said. “So, it happens more often than we actually see it.”

Authorities said they are investigating, but Brochu needs additional help.

She says she just replaced the roof and made other investments and doesn’t have the $10,000 she’s been quoted to replace the concrete.

If she doesn’t fix the driveway and sell the home in the next two weeks, she’ll lose out on the home she’s under contract to buy down the road.

“No one is going to buy this. This brings down the property now. And that just messes it up for me and my family,” Brochu said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to try to raise the money to pay for a replacement driveway.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal

Latest News

CSI moved to a new fish hatchery this school year after 100 years in the old building.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI aquaculture and fish hatchery
Tanner Hazelbaker returned to Twin Falls to host a basketball camp at the E Street Community...
Twin Falls native Tanner Hazelbaker returns to town to host basketball camp
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house.
Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen
Brandalyn "Brandy" Maglaughlin shot her husband in the back of the head at their home in...
New information revealed about Brandy Macglaughlin and her Oregon charges