Canyon Ridge boys fall to Snake River in title game; Saturday's basketball scores
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team fell to the Snake River Panthers 78-57 in the Eastern Idaho Holiday Championship at Skyline High School.
Boys scores
Filer 77, Century 49
Columbia 60, Gooding 46
Girls scores
Declo 49, Ambrose 34
Gooding 46, Nampa Christian 45
Weiser 51, Kimberly 34
Capital 63, Minico 49
Rocky Mountain 58, Burley 20
