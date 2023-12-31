Advertise with Us
Canyon Ridge boys fall to Snake River in title game; Saturday's basketball scores

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys basketball team fell to the Snake River Panthers 78-57 in the Eastern Idaho Holiday Championship at Skyline High School.

Boys scores

Filer 77, Century 49

Columbia 60, Gooding 46

Girls scores

Declo 49, Ambrose 34

Gooding 46, Nampa Christian 45

Weiser 51, Kimberly 34

Capital 63, Minico 49

Rocky Mountain 58, Burley 20

