Idaho State men's basketball falls to Montana in final game of 2023

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State University Bengals men’s basketball team was defeated by the University of Montana Grizzlies 76-68 in a Big Sky Conference game at Reed Gym.

The game was knotted at 35 at halftime, but a huge run by the Griz in the middle of the second half proved to be too much to overcome.

Montana had three players score above 15 points with Brandon Whitney leading the way with 20.

For ISU, Preston native Brayden Parker led all scorers with 24 points including four made three pointers. Additionally Parker became the 25th Bengal in school history to record 1,000 career points.

Idaho State drops to 0-2 in conference play and will hit the road to take on the University of Denver Pioneers in the New Year on January 3, tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

