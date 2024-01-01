ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024, on State Highway 24 at mile post 60.6 in Lincoln County.

A 21-year-old male from Dietrich was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan eastbound on State Highway 24. The vehicle went off the right shoulder, struck a fence, rolled, and came to rest in a field on the south side of the roadway. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene and was not wearing a seat belt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Lincoln County Paramedics and Dietrich QRU.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.