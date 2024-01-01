Advertise with Us
Kimberly business adds some color to their world

Each splatter room session is 30 minutes in length.
Each splatter room session is 30 minutes in length.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly business is adding a little bit of color to their world and the Magic Valley by introducing a paint splatter room to their current selection of escape rooms.

The Escapuary in Kimberly is known for and partially named after their escape rooms, however new for 2024 is their permanent splatter room.

The business had been doing mobile splatter parties since 2022, setting up practically anywhere they could and now they are beginning to offer it at their brick-and-mortar business at 151 US Highway 30 in Kimberly.

In a splatter room session, each person gets a full body paint suit, protective eyewear, a choice of four colors of paint and an eight by ten canvas which you then get to bring home.

The splatter room has a minimum age of 4, and the owners touched on the reasoning behind making this room a permanent fixture.

“We decided we wanted a fun activity more appropriate for all ages because we have the escape rooms which are great, but we wanted something that families could do together in one big room. So we thought we would just add it and see how it goes. We call it a thoughtless activity, you don’t have to think you just have to do,” said Escapuary owners Lisa and Jon Douda.

If you would like to try the splatter room and create your own masterpiece or just have some fun, the Escapuary is open Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment Sunday through Tuesday.

The cost is 24 dollars per person and ten dollars for children between the ages of four and six. Reservations can be made on their website: https://www.escapuary.com/

