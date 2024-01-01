Advertise with Us
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th

Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident still under investigation(Minidoka County Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release from the Minidoka Couns Sheriff’s office, at approximately 2:32PM December 29th, 2023, the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a train vs. semi-crash near the intersection of Yale Road and East Minidoka Road, to Assist Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

A 46-year-old male and a 48-year-old female were ejected from a 2015 Freightliner that was struck by a Union Pacific Train.

Both victims were transported via helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the male died from his injuries.

The condition of the female’s injuries is not known at this time.

Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts. No train personnel were injured in the crash.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Side Fire, East End Fire, two ambulances from Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Life Flight, Classic Air, and Idaho State Police

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists that any time is train time and to be cautious near crossings.

This crash remains under investigation by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office

Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 1-1-24