Real Estate Today: Ringing in the New Year

Real Estate Today: The home buying process
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Real Estate Today, Lynn Ellis and Michael McQuillen from the Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Sun Valley/Southern Idaho talk about what home buyers can expect as they start their search for a new home.

To watch the full interview, click the play button up above to learn more about what buying a home or real estate investment property looks like.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

