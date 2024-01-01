There’s a push to help train service dogs for veterans

(CNN) - For some veterans, returning to civilian life can be a challenge. Often, even unseen scars can make everyday tasks more difficult.

For those struggling with mental health, there is hope that a little help from a four-legged friend can make all the difference.

However, a shortage in volunteers willing to raise and train service dogs means not enough veterans are able to get the assistance they need.

Retired Staff Sgt. Joe Nieves and his best friend Jem are inseparable. “She knows when I’m having a bad day. She knows when I’m anxious. She’s like my copilot,” he said. (Source: CNN Newsource)

There’s a new push to get corporate America to step in to meet the demand to train service pups for those who served.

Retired Staff Sgt. Joe Nieves and his best friend Jem are inseparable.

“She knows when I’m having a bad day. She knows when I’m anxious. She’s like my copilot,” Nieves said.

He said he struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder, exacerbated by his time in Iraq.

Jem is there to help.

“If I’m really depressed and I’m having a hard time getting out of bed, she’ll come. She’ll lay right next to me,” Nieves said. “Just having that presence has really done a lot for me and my mental health.”

Nieves said she almost never leaves his side.

“For the most part she comes with me everywhere,” he said. “We are like, I’d venture to say, Batman and Robin. Sometimes I’m Batman.”

And like every good hero, Jem, too, has an origin story.

A collaboration between two organizations is working to expand access to service dogs for veterans.

“This is Jem’s puppy book. ... It was given to me by Miss Wendy Pascal, who was the pup volunteer puppy raiser who raised Jem,” Nieves said.

The pair were brought together by a collaboration between service dog organization Canine Companions and the PenFed Credit Union’s foundation as part of an initiative to provide support animals for veterans and others with a disability.

But the program currently has a two-year waitlist because there aren’t enough people like Jem’s puppy-raiser Pascal and Andrea McCarren.

“I’m the president of the PenFed Foundation and a six-time puppy raiser of service dogs,” McCarren said. “People ask me every day, how can you love, nurture, raise, train a puppy from age eight weeks to 18 months and then say goodbye? And to be honest, it’s brutal. But how can I not? If I don’t do it, who will?”

The partnered organizations are looking to corporations to help meet the growing demand for well-trained pups.

“PenFed has done something no one in corporate America has done: We have raised nine service dogs in our offices across the country,” McCarren said.

The advantages of training service dogs in the workplace, according to McCarren, are numerous.

“(The organizations) pay the veterinary bills. They provide the food training supplies. Having a service dog in the office really builds that culture of teamwork,” she said. “Everyone can work together for something greater than themselves.”

She said sharing the responsibility with colleagues — and meeting the veterans — can ease the heartbreak.

“It is hard to say goodbye, but it’s better to say hello to the veteran whose life has changed,” McCarren said.

Nieves said Jem makes him feel like a better person.

“Our shortcomings sometimes get the better of us, and we can get trapped in a space that’s unhealthy. And they can literally pull you out of, out of that darkness. It’s nice,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.