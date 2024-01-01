UT: Missing foreign exchange student from China found, authorities believe he was a victim of “cyber kidnapping”

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — A 17-year-old missing foreign exchange student from China been located and returned to his family after an alleged “cyber kidnapping,” according to Riverdale City Police Department in Utah.

Kai Zhuang had been reported as kidnapped on Dec. 28 after his parents in China received a ransom demand for his safe return. The parents contacted school officials in his host city of Riverdale, Utah, where police said even the family he had been staying with did not know he was missing.

Authorities explained that FBI agents working the case briefed investigators on several other recent similar cases they were referring to as “cyber kidnappings,” in which kidnappers target foreign exchange students.

Chinese exchange students have been a specific target in these cases.

The alleged kidnappers threaten both the family back in China and the student in their host country by telling each that the other is in danger.

With the help of drones and aerial searches — as well as investigators analyzing purchases, looking at phone records, and pinging Zhuang’s phone — police said the boy was found Sunday in a tent on a mountainside near Brigham City.

Police said he was “very cold and scared,” and “relieved to see police.” He only wanted to speak to his family to make sure they were safe “and requested a warm cheeseburger.”

Police explained that about a week before his disappearance, police in Provo found Zhuang attempting to go camping nearby, but they were worried for his safety and arranged to have him taken back to Riverdale. Though the student did not tell Provo Police at the time, investigators say the alleged cyber kidnappers were already manipulating him.

Additional details about the alleged cyber kidnapping have not yet been released, and investigators are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects involved.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.