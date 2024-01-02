Body of missing Idaho teen found after slipping in river on December 6th

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The body of a missing 16-year-old Idaho teen has been recovered from the Snake River near the American Falls Reservoir.

Jayden Jensen of Pocatello was out duck hunting with his friends back on December 6th, when he slipped and disappeared into the river about 300 yards north of the American Falls Reservoir.

Despite weeks of searching by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of other county search and rescue teams, authorities called off the official search due to harsh winter weather conditions during that time.

On Monday, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their Facebook page that said Quote:

“Earlier today we received a call from local volunteers (who wish to remain anonymous) that have been working with Jayden’s family near where the incident occurred. They have been battling the ice and the poor road conditions.”

The release goes on to say that quote “Thankfully, this was a recipe for success. Jayden was located on the bottom of the river channel and brought to the surface. He was near perfectly preserved.”

The Bingham County Coroner’s Office responded, and the sheriff’s office wanted to thank all volunteers and other agencies that helped them bring Jayden home and bring closure to his family.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.