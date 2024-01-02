CSI basketball returns Tuesday evening for a double-header

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams are back in action Tuesday night as they host Treasure Valley Community College.

This will be the last game for both Golden Eagle squads before they start conference play on January 10th.

The men’s squad enters Tuesday winning three of their last four games, while the Lady Golden Eagles enter the contest on a hot streak, winning their last five.

That, however, does not mean too much as both teams will not have played in 17 days (about two and a half weeks).

Women’s head coach Randy Rogers said he sees Treasure Valley as one last warmup before another season begins.

“We do get Treasure Valley coming back, which will be kind of a warmup game,” Rogers said. “The kids got to realize that once conference play starts, the level goes up. Everyone is trying a little harder because they know what’s on the line.”

Following the matchup Tuesday, CSI will host Salt Lake Community College on January 10th, which will be a blockbuster matchup for both squads to kick off conference play.

From that point on, the real season begins in a quest for the Region 18 Title.

The players know how important it is to jump back into the high-intensity of play following the winter break.

“Our conference is good, and it’s the best it’s ever been,” first-year Lady Golden Eagle Makeili Ika said. “We can’t overlook any teams, we just got to play our own game and worry about ourselves.”

The women tip off at 5:00 then the men at 7:00 against Treasure Valley Community College on Tuesday.

KMVT will have highlights of both games on Tuesday evening.

