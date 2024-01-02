Advertise with Us
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first baby of 2024 to be born at St. Lukes Magic Valley arrived at 12:45pm on January 1st.

Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes to take in the world around him, responding to the familiar voices of mom Tylar and dad Ja’Ron.

Element wasn’t due until January 12. On the trip to the hospital in the early morning hours, Tylar realized her baby would have a New Year’s Day birth but didn’t think she would be the first to deliver at St, Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

The family also knows others may find their choice of names unusual, but explained they wanted to choose strong words as names for their boys. Tylar chose the Reason for the first baby and Ja’Ron chose Element.

The family was presented with a special gift basket filled with diapers, diaper bag, baby blanket, quilt, stuffed animals and other goodies. Baby items were provided by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation and the hospital gift shop.

