Park City, UT man identified after climbing into engine bay of airplane at SLC airport on Monday

Original story published by Victoria Hill, KUTV
Kyler Efinger, 30, a resident of Park City, was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to...
Kyler Efinger, 30, a resident of Park City, was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to Denver, Colorado. Breached security and climbed into engine bay of a Delta plane. He died at the scene.(KUTV | KUTV)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — An investigation is underway Monday night after authorities said a man died after he climbed into the engine of a Delta passenger jet parked on a de-icing pad at Salt Lake City International Airport, according to KUTV.

The man has been identified after officials said he climbed into a plane engine and died at Salt Lake City International Airport.

They said 30-year-old Kyler Efinger, a resident of Park City, was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to Denver, Colorado.

KUTV reports that the investigation began at just before 10 pm. on Monday when a store manager inside the airport contacted Airport Control Center dispatchers about a passenger on the secured side of the terminal.

According to a press release, at 10:08 p.m., dispatchers informed the Salt Lake City Police Department that the man was underneath an aircraft and had accessed the engine. At that time, officers requested FAA air traffic controllers notify the pilot to shut down the aircraft’s engines.

Efinger was allegedly found unconscious partially inside a wing-mounted engine of an occupied commercial aircraft on the deicing pad, and the aircraft’s engines were rotating, he died at the scene.

Several agencies are investigating the incident, including the Salt Lake City Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, and Transportation Security Administration.

