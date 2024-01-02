The Twin Falls Animal Shelter offers advice if you lost a pet this New Years Eve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The New Year’s celebrations may be over but unfortunately for some, the trauma of having lost a pet may continue.

With large gatherings and fireworks ringing in the new year many pets may have gotten scared and even run away.

Debbie Blackwood, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Director, says they see animals come in after holidays, especially those with fireworks displays, which can frighten animals causing them to run away.

If you are missing an animal, it is advised to call area animal shelters and veterinarian offices.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter also posts pictures of all animal intakes as they come in to attempt to notify pet owners of found animals.

Blackwood says if you have lost a pet, keep looking and don’t give up after only a day or two.

“Keep checking, check every half a day, first thing in the morning and that evening and for the next three or four days, and make sure you communicate well and if you can send a picture over,” said Blackwood.

She said to also post on social media that your pet is missing and there is a national website, Petco Love Lost.

Blackwood reminds all pet owners to ensure their pets have up-to-date tags and microchips to help ensure they can be returned if they become lost.

