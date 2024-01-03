24 states side with Idaho in support of state’s student privacy law regarding bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight field trips

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a new release from Alliance Defending Freedom on Wednesday, twenty-four states, along with several advocacy groups, have united in support of Idaho’s law that protects the privacy, safety, and dignity of all K through 12 students in public school locker rooms, showers, restrooms, and overnight stays.

The support came in several friend-of-the-court briefs filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Roe v. Critchfield.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, together with attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom, filed a brief earlier last month with the Ninth Circuit, urging it to uphold a district court decision that allowed Idaho to protect children’s privacy by ensuring that showers, locker rooms, restrooms, and overnight accommodations in kindergarten through 12th grade public schools remain sex-specific, while also ensuring the availability of single-use facilities.

