After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - A dog in Arkansas finally found his forever home after being severely abused and then spending nearly 500 days in an animal shelter in Arkansas.

Back in 2022, Neo was removed from his original home when police received tips that he was being “badly abused.”

Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal shelter. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Neo then spent more than 400 days in a shelter waiting for his case to be taken up by the court. When animals are taken to shelters on cruelty cases, they are considered evidence and cannot leave, according to Ali Paepke, lifesaving programs manager at Best Friends Animal Society.

When Neo arrived at the shelter, he was “injured, fearful and understandably defensive” but the staff showered him with “love and attention throughout his stay,” according to Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter finally got approval to release Neo in July and the shelter director reached out to Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

On Neo’s 468th day at the shelter, he went to the Pet Resource Center. He spent time with a foster family and finally in August, found his forever family who were understanding of his traumatic past and happy to work with his needs.

Neo’s original shelter made him a card that was signed by the staff and hung on his kennel throughout his stay. He got to take the card with him to his new home.

