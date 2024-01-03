Blaine County Recycling Center is asking to donate your old electronics

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Out with the old and in with the new. Blaine County recycling center is running their post-holiday recycling campaign where they are asking for people to give their old electronics for re-purposing.

The recycling center averages around 60,000 pounds of electronic waste a year. The electronics that are recycled are sorted, shredded, and then is used to make more electronic parts. According to the center, Electronics don’t last as long as they used to and can sometimes become a throw away item and they’re here to help prevent the contamination of Earth with consumer choices.

“We collect over 6000 pounds a year of electronic waste from TV’s, printer, computers, laptops, and I usually say anything with a cord like countertop appliances, toasters, microwaves, even take vacuum cleaners that don’t work anymore,” said Blaine County Recycling’s Supervisor, Lamar Waters. “Usually, the stuff that comes out here, 90 percent of the stuff that come out here is usually not working.”

The center is also now asking people to donate their old Christmas lights. This is the first year that they are collecting used or old Christmas lights from the community. Electronic waste buyers want the lights because of the copper and wire.

“We’ve put two drop off sights-- one in Ketchum and one in Hailey. That’s where-- when you drop off your live trees that your done with--- its right next to that. There’s a bin there to collect Christmas lights,” said Waters.

Drop-off bins in Blaine County are located in Ketchum at the Environmental Resource Center on Washington Street and Galena Summit at Smiley Creek where they have a full recycle drop-off. You can also drop off your electronics at the recycle center located on Ohio Gulch Road in Hailey.

