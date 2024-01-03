Advertise with Us
Choules, Kliss K.

January 2, 2024, Age 93
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Leigha Krause
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Kliss K Choules, 93, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at her home in Hagerman.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 12:00 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Hagerman. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 11:00 am until 11:45 am at the Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

