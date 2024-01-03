Choules, Kliss K.

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Kliss K Choules, 93, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at her home in Hagerman.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 12:00 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Hagerman. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 11:00 am until 11:45 am at the Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

