Choules, Kliss K.
January 2, 2024, Age 93
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Kliss K Choules, 93, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at her home in Hagerman.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 8th, 2024, at 12:00 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Hagerman. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery.
A viewing will be held on Monday from 11:00 am until 11:45 am at the Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
