CSI men’s and women’s basketball open 2024 with a win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams were back in action Tuesday night as they hosted Treasure Valley Community College.

This was the last game for both Golden Eagle squads before they started conference play on January 10th.

The Lady Golden Eagles (15-3) squared off first with the Lady Chukars (5-7).

You couldn’t tell they were off for 17 days.

They came out of the gates hot. Shooting 55 percent from the field as they jumped out to a 48-27 halftime lead.

The onslaught would continue in the second as the Lady Golden Eagles would cruise to a 91-52 win over Treasure Valley and win their sixth straight game.

Four players were in double figures and were led by sophomore Kaylee Headrick with 18.

Freshmen Kennedy Gillette and Taylor Johnson added 14 and 12 respectively, while Jamisn Heaton added 10 points.

Next up, the men’s squad (11-5) welcomed the Chukars (10-5).

They came into the contest, winning their previous two games.

The Golden Eagles played resounding defense throughout the game, recording 16 steals and nine blocks.

That was largely to sophomores Shahid Muhammad who had six blocks, and Jaylon Johnson who had a team-high five steals.

CSI led at the half 46-36 and would hold off a late Chukars comeback to seal an 85-80 win.

The Golden Eagles won their third straight as sophomore guard Asim Jones led the way with 18 points.

Johnson and Muhammad had 16 and 15 points respectively, while redshirt freshman Walker Timme added 14 points.

CSI will host Salt Lake Community College on January 10th, a blockbuster matchup for both squads to kick off Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

