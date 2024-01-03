Advertise with Us
Federal judge in Boise to hear oral arguments to change Idaho’s wolf trapping rules

Federal judge in Idaho to hear oral arguments on wolf trapping rules and how it affects...
Federal judge in Idaho to hear oral arguments on wolf trapping rules and how it affects grizzly bears.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal judge in Boise will hear arguments Thursday about halting wolf trapping in Idaho to protect endangered grizzly bears.

Grizzly bears are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and wolf trapping poses a danger of killing or harming grizzlies. Federal Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale will hear the arguments slated to begin at 9:30AM at the James A. McClure Federal Building in Courtroom 7.

Thirteen conservation groups sued the State of Idaho back in 2021, challenging the state’s extreme wolf-trapping rules, which facilitate the slaughter of Idaho’s gray wolves. The lawsuit says continued and expanded wolf trapping and snaring will injure and kill federally protected grizzly bears. The loss of even a few of these animals could significantly hamper their recovery in Idaho and violates the Endangered Species Act.

