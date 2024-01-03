Gone in 600 seconds; Spudman Triathlon sells out in 10 minutes

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Lions Spudman Triathlon had its event bibs go on sale on New Year’s Day...and they were gone before you could say triathlon.

This year’s event ran out of the nearly 2,500 spots within the first 10 minutes of the site opening for registration. This was 2 hours and 50 minutes faster than last year’s three-hour sellout time.

The actual triathlon isn’t held until the final weekend of July, but the event is popular among non-Idahoans as well which contributed to the quick sellout time.

Spudman race director and Burley Lions member Carl Darrington said that despite the success of the event, expanding the field is not in the cards.

“Logistically it’s very challenging. When you put 2,000 people out onto a specified course on some roads that aren’t necessarily closed to traffic, it creates an issue. So, we feel like that’s about our max we can put on the course is about 2,000,” Darrington said.

While the number of people registered for the race is closer to 2,500, not everyone makes it to race day.

Regardless, the event is still a huge success and also has positive impacts on the city of Burley and the clubs and organizations within it.

“We have volunteers from the different schools, different community groups that for helping, we donate money to them and so it has a big impact on them, the schools and sports programs,” Darrington said.

This year’s Spudman will be the thirty-eighth edition of the race hosted by the Burley Lions and of course it will be held the final weekend in July at River’s Edge Golf Course.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.