Health officials say it's important to get back into your routine after the holidays

“Just a few minutes to just be connected with your mind and your body and letting go of all the other million thoughts that are running through our head.”
Struggling with getting back into the routine after the holidays, SCPHD has some tips for you.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Holiday Season is behind us, many struggle to get back into their normal routines.

Health Education Specialist Adria Masoner with the South Central Public Health District said many people find it difficult to get back into a normal work or school schedule after time, and holiday gatherings.

She said one of the biggest keys to getting back into your routine is sleep. After time off or holiday gathering many people’s sleep schedules are thrown off. She said, if possible, work to get back into your sleep schedule a few days before heading back to work or school.

She added it’s important to take time before bed or first thing in the morning to take time for yourself and not get stressed about what you’ll face as you head back to the office or classroom.

“Just a few minutes to just be connected with your mind and your body and letting go of all the other million thoughts that are running through our head,” said Masoner. “And then after that, we can make that switch over to schedules and to-do lists, and the things that we are busy with as we get back into the swing of school and work.”

Masoner added after the holidays it is important to get back into a normal diet routine as well, after the big meals and sweet treats.

