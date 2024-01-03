Advertise with Us
Jerome woman becomes top finalist in Buddy Valastro’s cake competition

By Dereka Kay
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Magic Valley’s very own is a top five finalist in Buddy Valastro’s Greatest Baker Competition. Buddy Valastro is a widely famed baker who turned his small, family-owned bake shop, Carlo’s Bakery, into a baking and restaurant empire. He is also the owner and founder of Cake Boss on The Food Network.

The competition started out with 40 participants and now it is down to the five finalists. The winner of the competition gets a $10,000 grand prize, a chance to meet Buddy Valastro in person, along with a magazine feature. Alisha English of Jerome is one of the top 5 finalist who is aiming to be the last one standing. She’s been baking since she was only 14 years old, and here’s what she says she’d do if she would win:

“Opening up a little bakery, nothing crazy just something I can manage on my own, would be the ideal thing. I’ve looked into those little buildings in Jerome, where they can put it on a little piece of land, give me all the stuff I need to set up, and then just have a store front. That way I can actually have somewhere just dedicated to baking,” said English.

The competition is also a fundraiser that will support The B+ Foundation. Voting is free, however if you purchase a vote, the money goes towards the foundation. To Vote, visit: https://greatestbaker.com/2023/alisha-english

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

