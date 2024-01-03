Kimberly boys deliver a Bulldog beatdown; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fresh off the winter break and the start of the New Year, the Kimberly boys basketball team (7-1) welcomed the Wood River Wolverines (6-4).

Kimberly had eyes on a win off the tipoff.

The Bulldogs pushed the pace early in the first half and would close at halftime up 37-16.

The beatdown against Wood River wouldn’t let up in the second, as they would go on to win 67-47.

Junior guard Broden Anthony led the way with 17 points, while senior forwards Kasen Hammond and Parker Stringham would add 10 each.

The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday as they travel to Jerome to take on the Tigers at 7:30.

The Wolverines return to the court Wednesday, January 10th, as they travel to Canyon Ridge to take on the Riverhawks.

Other boy’s basketball scores

Century 71, Burley 68

Canyon Ridge 42, Jerome 30

