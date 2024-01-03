Advertise with Us
Law enforcement reminds motorists to drive to road conditions, not speed limit signs

“If you are traveling at such a speed and you come to an intersection where you are required to stop and you slide through that intersection you could be charged with speeds too fast for conditions.”
Law enforcement reminds motorists to drive for the road contrition, not the speed limit during...
Law enforcement reminds motorists to drive for the road contrition, not the speed limit during inclement weather(Layne Rabe | KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With snow expected over the next few days the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be cautious and drive for the conditions.

When there are snowy, icy, and even foggy conditions the roads can become very slick leading to drivers going off the roads or sliding through stop signs.

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the sheriff’s office said several weeks ago when we saw freezing fog, they responded to five crashes within an hour of their morning shift.

He said it is the driver’s responsibility to know how fast they should be driving for the conditions, as speed limit signs are designed for optimal driving conditions, and as conditions deteriorate you should adjust your speed accordingly.

“If you are traveling at such a speed and you come to an intersection where you are required to stop and you slide through that intersection you could be charged with speeds too fast for conditions,” said Mencl. “Just because the speed limit sign says 50 miles per hour doesn’t mean it’s safe to go 50 miles per hour.”

He said if you are not sure of your driving limitations on slick conditions go to an empty parking lot where it is safe to do so and practice stopping so you know the distance it will take to properly stop when there is snow or ice.

