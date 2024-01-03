Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Police reported 3 DUI incidents of New Years weekend

By Dereka Kay
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For one particular city in the Magic Valley, law enforcement officers arrested 3 people over the weekend for driving under the influence. These arrests were also during the police departments Impaired Driving Campaign with the Idaho Transportation Department.

At least one of the DUI’s arrests were accident related. Those accidents are still under investigation as far as what other contributing circumstances could have caused it. There have been no fatalities reported within Twin Falls County, however there was one fatality in Lincoln County as we reported earlier.

The Twin Falls Police Department was also dispatched various times for complaints of disturbing the peace.

“For the most part we had a relatively slow weekend for being a holiday weekend, our officers did stay busy with alcohol related calls for service involving people that were heavily intoxicated and disturbances,” said Sergeant Steven Gassert. “We did issue two citations for disturbing the peace in reference to people who were under the influence and bothering their neighbors.”

Officers also stayed busy with responding to calls in reference to firing illegal fireworks, such as mortars, bottle rockets, firecrackers, and aerial fireworks, due to the New Years Eve celebrations. However, no citations were issued over the holiday weekend.

