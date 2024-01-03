Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

U.S. job openings fall to lowest level since March 2021

State of Idaho Department of Labor
State of Idaho Department of Labor(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — Job openings in the U.S. fell in November to their lowest level since March 2021, in a sign that America’s resilient job market is continuing to cool.

There were a seasonally adjusted 8.79 million job openings in November, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. That is down from October’s upwardly revised 8.85 million and in line with economists’ expectations of 8.77 million openings, according to FactSet.

While job vacancies are down from a record 12 million in March 2022, they are still above pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, also known as the JOLTS report.

Wednesday’s figures show that the job market is continuing its steady cooldown, with economic activity slowing as interest rates remain at a 22-year high. Federal Reserve officials have said the economy might need to slow even further to be assured that inflation is on its way to the central bank’s 2% target.

Copyright 2024 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
File
New map shows political affiliation of people who moved into Idaho
Weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, Element Moon Baker opened his eyes...
First baby born in 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley arrived on Jan. 1st at 12:45pm
Fatal Crash near Dietrich
ISP investigating fatality crash on Idaho HWY 24 near Dietrich at about 1AM January 1st.
Accident in Minidoka County near Yale Road and East Minidoka Road on Dec. 29, 2023. Incident...
MCSO investigating semi versus train accident that happened Friday afternoon, Dec. 29th

Latest News

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
24 states side with Idaho in support of state’s student privacy law regarding bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight field trips
Federal judge in Idaho to hear oral arguments on wolf trapping rules and how it affects...
Federal judge in Boise to hear oral arguments to change Idaho’s wolf trapping rules
Law enforcement reminds motorists to drive for the road contrition, not the speed limit during...
Law enforcement reminds motorists to drive to road conditions, not speed limit signs
Wellness Wednesday: Fall Injuries
Wellness Wednesday: Preventing fall injuries