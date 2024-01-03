Advertise with Us
Wellness Wednesday: Preventing fall injuries

On this week’s Wellness Wednesday we were joined by Randy Morris, the Clinical Educator for the Magic Valley Paramedics.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this week’s Wellness Wednesday we were joined by Randy Morris, the Clinical Educator for the Magic Valley Paramedics.

He told us about the dangers of falling with the icy conditions headed our way.

He also explained that while fall injuries are common in the winter they can happen anytime and even in your home.

For more information on how to prevent fall injuries in the first place click the play button.

